TIA Pre-Show Event Registration Open

Registration is now open for all Tire Industry Association special pre-SEMA/ Global Tire Expo events.

All pre-show events will be hosted Monday, Oct. 30 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and are open to TIA members. Events include the Tire Industry Honors Award Ceremony, cocktail hour, and welcome reception.

“Each year we look forward to connecting with key industry leaders and influencers during our official pre-show events,” said Roy Littlefield, executive vice president of TIA. “Included in our pre-show schedule is the Tire Industry Honors Awards Ceremony. This signature event allows us to honor those who have made a significant impact within the tire, rubber, and transportation industries.”

For a full schedule and to register, visit www.tireindustry.org/global-tire-expo.

The Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show – Powered by TIA will be hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Oct. 31 – Nov. 3.