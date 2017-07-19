TIA Opens Election for 2017 Board of Directors

The Tire Industry Association has announced the nominees for the 2017 Board of Directors. Four individuals will be elected to serve on the TIA board for a three-year term.

The following is a list of the nominees for TIA’s Board of Directors:

• Chris Brown – Florida Tire Supply, Inc. (Auburndale, Fla.)

• Ernie Caramanico – Amityville Firestone (Amityville, N.Y.)

• Daniel Childers – TCi Tire Centers (Duncan, S.C.)

• Russell Devens – McCarthy Tire Service Co. (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.)

• Brad Feeney – TBC Corp. (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)

• Leslie Hamilton – Jee Wholesale Tire (Houston, Texas)

• Mason Hess – Purcell Tire and Service Center (Tucson, Ariz.)

• Thomas Kirk Huls – TOKAH Inc. dba Big O Tire (Yucca Valley, Calif.)

• Sean Lannoo – Continental Automotive Systems (Allentown, Pa.)

• Gary MacCausland – VIP Tires and Service (Auburn, Maine)

• Brian McGeoghegan – Mohawk Rubber Sales (Hingham, Mass.)

• Lance Meyer – Myers Tire Supply (Akron, Ohio)

• Mike Pursley – Wegmann Automotive (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

• W. Rippetoe – Schrader International (Auburn Hills, Mich.)

Election materials have been mailed to the primary contacts at all eligible TIA member companies and online voting opens July 19. All TIA members in good standing are eligible to vote.

The voting period will end on Sept. 1, 2017.

Elections results will be announced mid-September with the new board members taking office Oct. 30 at TIA’s annual meeting during the Global Tire Expo in Las Vegas.