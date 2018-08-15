The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has opened registration for the 64th Annual Off-the-Road (OTR) Conference. The event will take place at the Saddlebrook Resort in Tampa, Florida from February 20– 23, 2019.

Each year, the OTR Conference brings hundreds of earthmover tire industry professionals together to participate in a variety of educational sessions, networking opportunities and leisure activities. Leading manufacturers, dealers, retreaders, suppliers and service providers will be in attendance to gain insight on the latest industry updates while networking with consumers, colleagues and key decision-makers.

“Each year we look forward to welcoming all professionals in the earthmover tire industry from around the world to join us for our 4-day conference,” said Roy Littlefield, executive vice president of the Tire Industry Association. “In 2019, we are looking forward to visiting the beautiful city of Tampa for exciting new educational sessions and fun leisure activities.”

Conference registration is required prior to reserving a room with no exceptions. TIA will provide a special reservation link once participants register and payment is processed.

To download a registration form and receive more information, visit https://www.tireindustry.org/2019-otr-conference. For any questions or concerns contact LaKisha Pindell (Housing or Sponsorship) at [email protected] or Dana Lemon (Registration) at [email protected].