TIA has announced the winners of the Michelin/TIA Scholarship Award for the 2018-2019 academic school year.

The scholarships, which were handed out based on academic and extracurricular achievements, handed out a total of $6,250 to three scholars to support the costs of college tuition, books, fees and room and board. The 2018-2019 scholarship recipients are: Averie Hebdon of Spring Creek, Nevada; Chenhao Ma of Powell, Ohio; and Sarah Pogash of Macungie, Pennsylvania.

Averie Hebdon (pictured top left) is a graduate of Spring Creek High School in Spring Creek, Nevada and plans to study Veterinary Technology at Great Basin College in Elko, Nevada. Averie’s father, Chad Hebdon, is currently employed with Purcell Tire and Service Centers.

Chenhao Ma (pictured in the middle) is a graduate of Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell, Ohio and plans to study Integrated Business and Engineering at The Ohio State University. Chenhao’s mother, Angela Chen, is currently employed with American Kenda Rubber.

Sarah Pogash (pictured top right) is a graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School in Red Hill, Pennsylvania and plans to study Chemistry at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sarah’s father, Thomas Pogash, is currently employed with Service Tire Truck Centers.

“Each year we are honored to recognize hardworking high school students who have demonstrated stellar academic achievement,” said Roy Littlefield, executive vice president of Tire Industry Association. “All of our recipients show a great deal of potential and we are excited to assist them in their future endeavors.”

The Michelin/TIA Scholarship has been awarded every year since 2000 to either part-time employees or dependent children of full-time employees of TIA member tire dealers. Since inception, more than $280,000 has been awarded to 58 recipients who have gone on to attend accredited two-year, four-year, technical or vocational schools. Once awarded, the recipients may renew the scholarship for up to three more years.

The three winners will be honored at the 10th annual Tire Industry Awards Ceremony on Monday, October 29 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel.