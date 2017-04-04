TIA Joins National Car Care Month Celebrations

The Tire Industry Association has partnered with the Auto Care Association’s Car Care Council during this month’s National Car Care Month.

“We are excited to join Car Care Council this month to help promote proper car maintenance and tire safety for drivers,” said Roy Littlefield, executive vice president of TIA. “TIA takes great pride in making sure that tire safety, training, and education is accessible to everyone for a safer driving experience.”

TIA will focus on a social media campaign that will highlight important tire safety and education tips throughout the month.

Throughout the month of April, The Tire Industry Association will provide key safety tips that will educate any driver in the following areas:

• No Coins – Easy, accurate, and quick check of your tires tread depth without a coin

• Don’t Ignore the Light – Understanding the importance of your TPMS

• Prevent A Blowout – Locating a tire bulge and its hazardous impact on your driving

• Air Pressure Check – Knowing how and how often to self-check the condition of your tires