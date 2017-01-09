Uncategorized/ATS Training Tour
TIA Hosting First 2017 ATS Training Class in Dallas

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) is hosting its first Automotive Tire Service (ATS) Advanced Instructor class for the 2017 ATS Training Tour Jan. 31 – Feb. 3 in Dallas, Texas.

Using a train-the-trainer approach, the 4-day in-depth classroom and hands-on class gives industry professionals the training they need to return to their dealership to train technicians for certification preparation.

Certified ATS includes safety guidelines and step-by-step procedures for all aspects of passenger and light truck tire service, including wheel installation with the proper torque and tire repair. Additionally, the class offers a full day of instruction on Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS).

To register for the Certified ATS Instructor Program in Dallas, visit tireindustry.org.

TIA will also visit the following cities in 2017:

Charlotte, N.C. – February
Baltimore, M.D. – June
Seattle, Wash. – September
Louisville, Ky. – October
Sarasota, Fla. – December

