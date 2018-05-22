Patti Renner returns to Babcox Media as editor of Tire Review. Since leaving Babcox in 1997 (former editor of Underhood Service), she owned and operated a chain of specialty retail shops, worked with small businesses on their online marketing approach, and served as VP Marketing North America for a global marketing technology company. A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism – Public Relations and native of Akron, Ohio, Patti is the third generation of her family to work in the tire industry – both parents, her brother and three grandparents were longtime Goodyear, General and BFGoodrich employees, so the tire industry is in her blood.

The Tire Industry Association is gearing up for its 2018 TIA Federal Lobby Day, which takes place June 20 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

With so many issues facing tire dealers, small business owners and the industry as a whole, your voice in Washington has never been so important. As editor of Tire Review, I repeatedly hear about how business owners – and their participation in conversations with legislators on industry issues – can make an impact on the direction of national policy and future decisions by lawmakers.

According to TIA, Lobby Day gives tire dealers a unique opportunity to met face to face with senators, congressmen, administration officials and congressional staffers to discuss issues of concern to the industry and to their businesses. TIA will host a luncheon on Capitol Hill. There will also be an evening reception for dealers and participants to talk informally to senators, congressmen and Hill staffers. The event is free and no fee exists for any Washington D.C./Capitol Hill function that day. Free transportation to and from the TIA offices in Bowie, Maryland is also provided. It is recommended that you book your hotel soon.

Important issues to be discussed on Capitol Hill include: Estate tax; infrastructure funding; online sales; healthcare; LIFO repeal; tariffs; work opportunity tax credit; lawsuit abuse; retroactive liability; Provisions Superfund; scrap tires and used oil; National Energy Bill; strong enforcement of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act; halt the activist NLRB’s efforts to ease unionization of businesses; support the motor vehicle owner’s Right to Repair Act; comp time; RPM Act, and more.

Tentative Schedule for June 20

9:00 a.m. Buses leave office in Bowie (free transportation)

10:00 a.m.-11:00a.m. DOT briefing – United States Department of Transportation

Infrastructure, De-regulation, Industry Topics, and Department

Updates from:

Anthony Bedell, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs

Chris Mitton, Senior Officer for Intergovernmental Affairs

Brian Barnard, Director of Governmental Affairs for NHTSA

11:00 a.m. Buses head to Capitol Hill

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Congressional meetings on Capitol Hill

12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Luncheon – SVC 212-10 U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

Magnuson Moss Warranty Act Update: Tom Tucker, state relations director, ACA

Estate Tax Repeal Update: Alex Ayers, executive director, Family Business Coalition

Looking at the 2018 Elections: Nathan Klein, lead pollster and founder, Olive Tree Strategies (former polling and analytics director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee)

Keynotes:

Congressman Lou Barletta (R-Pa-11th) – Candidate for Senate

Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Md-5th) – Democratic Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives

2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Industry Issues Seminar – Rayburn House Office Building – Room 2075. Members of Congress are invited to participate in panel discussions

4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Reception – Rayburn HOB – Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Room 2167

6:00 p.m. Buses return to TIA’s Bowie office

Hotels

Participants are responsible for their own hotel reservations. Recommended hotels include:

Comfort Inn Conference Center: 4500 Crain Hwy, Bowie, Maryland 20716; 301-464-0089; Price: $109

Phoenix Park Hotel: 520 N. Capitol St NW, Washington, DC 20001; 202-638-6900; Price: $339

Hyatt Regency Washington On Capitol Hill: 400 New Jersey Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20001; 202-737-1234; Price: $419

Register Now

Registration information and form is available here: http://files.constantcontact.com/9e130b4a001/0b2c2bd5-351c-4eb4-96b0-1505d87eb2c5.pdf

For more information and to register, please contact: Roy Littlefield IV, Government Affairs Manager at 301-430-7280, ext. 137 or via email at [email protected].