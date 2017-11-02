TIA Creates Online Interactive Legislation Map

The Tire Industry Association (TIA), a leader in tire safety, recently launched a new state legislative map on their website. This interactive map allows users to stay up-to-date on key legislation within their state.

“Our main goal is to make sure that we remain at the forefront of keeping the industry informed on current key legislation along with our position on important advocacy issues,” says Roy Littlefield, executive vice president, Tire Industry Association. “We are encouraging everyone to use our state legislative map as a valuable tool in all advocacy efforts specific to the tire industry.”

TIA represents all aspects of the tire industry at both the state and federal levels of government and provides frequent advocacy updates through their Weekly Legislative Updates and Monthly State Legislation. The interactive map will give descriptions each bill’s progress, last action, action date, number, and name. TIA plans to use this resource to support them in their efforts of lobbying Congress and conducting Capitol Hill visits.