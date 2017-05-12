TIA ATS Class Coming to Seattle, Sarasota
The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has added two locations for its certified Automotive Tire Service class. The class will be coming to Seattle, Wash., and Sarasota, Fla., on Dec. 5 – 8.
Using a train-the-trainer approach, the 4-day in-depth classroom and hands-on class gives industry professionals the training they need to return to their dealership to train technicians for certification preparation.
Certified ATS includes safety guidelines and step-by-step procedures for all aspects of passenger and light truck tire service, including wheel installation with the proper torque and tire repair. Additionally, the class offers a full day of instruction on Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS).
Tuition is $950 per person. For more information and to register visit, tireindustry.org/training.