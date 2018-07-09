TIA Announces Nominees for 2018 Board of Directors Election

The Tire Industry Association announces the nominees for the 2018 Board of Directors. Four individuals will be elected to serve on the TIA Board for a three-year term. The voting period will end on Saturday, September 1, 2018.

The following is a list of the nominees for TIA’s Board of Directors:

John Baldwin – Discount Tire Company (Scottsdale, AZ)

Steve Bousquet – Best Drive, LLC (Fort Mill, SC)

Lyssa Da Costa – Tire Discounter Group (Orangeville, Canada)

Russell Devens – McCarthy Tire Service (Wilkes-Barre, PA)

James Flynn – Flynn’s Tire Group (Hermitage, PA)

Debra Hamlin – Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations (Nashville, TN)

Keith Jarman – AME International (Brooksville, FL)

Ed Jones – JS Products (Las Vegas, NV)

Steven J. Keusch – Midtown Tire (Rochester, NY)

Stephon Lyons – Monro Inc. (Rochester, NY)

Ray McElroy – Trelleborg Wheel Systems (Wakefield, MA)

Hami Mahani – Wheel19 LLC (Minneapolis, MN)

Lance Meyer – Myers Tire Supply (Akron, OH)

Eri Muca – ATEQ TPMS Tools (Livonia, MI)

Michael Pursley – Wegmann Automotive (Murfreesboro, TN)

Ron Tatlock – BKT USA, Inc. (Fairlawn, OH)

Don Vanderheyden – Hennessy Industries (LaVergne, TN)

Voting is open only to current TIA members in good standing. Online voting will open Monday, July 9, 2018 and emails will be sent to all eligible TIA members. Election materials will be mailed to the primary contacts at all eligible TIA member companies. The results of the election will be announced in mid-September with the new Board members taking office on Monday, October 29, 2018 at TIA’s annual meeting during the Global Tire Expo in Las Vegas.

For questions or concerns please contact [email protected]dustry.org.