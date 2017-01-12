TIA Adds Two More ATS Training Dates

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has added dates for two more Automotive Tire Service (ATS) Advanced Instructor classes in 2017. One is scheduled for Feb. 28-March 3 in Charlotte, N.C., and the other for June 20-23 in Baltimore, Md.

Using a train-the-trainer approach, the 4-day in-depth classroom and hands-on class gives industry professionals the training they need to return to their dealership to train technicians for certification preparation.

Certified ATS includes safety guidelines and step-by-step procedures for all aspects of passenger and light truck tire service, including wheel installation with the proper torque and tire repair. Additionally, the class offers a full day of instruction on Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS).

To register, visit www.tireindustry.org. For more information, please contact Christine Hoogenboom at [email protected] or 800-876-8372 x106.