News/ATS Training Tour
August 15, 2017

TIA Adds ATS Training in Louisville

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

The Tire Industry Association has added new certified Automotive Tire Service (ATS) instructor classes in Louisville, Ky., on Oct. 10-13.

Using a train-the-trainer approach, the 4-day in-depth classroom and hands-on class gives industry professionals the training they need to return to their dealership to train technicians for certification preparation.

Certified ATS includes safety guidelines and step-by-step procedures for all aspects of passenger and light truck tire service, including wheel installation with the proper torque and tire repair. Additionally, the class offers a full day of instruction on Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS).

To register click here. For more information, contact Chris Hoogenboom at [email protected] or call 1.800.876.8372 x 106.