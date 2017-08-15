TIA Adds ATS Training in Louisville

The Tire Industry Association has added new certified Automotive Tire Service (ATS) instructor classes in Louisville, Ky., on Oct. 10-13.

Using a train-the-trainer approach, the 4-day in-depth classroom and hands-on class gives industry professionals the training they need to return to their dealership to train technicians for certification preparation.

Certified ATS includes safety guidelines and step-by-step procedures for all aspects of passenger and light truck tire service, including wheel installation with the proper torque and tire repair. Additionally, the class offers a full day of instruction on Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS).

To register click here. For more information, contact Chris Hoogenboom at [email protected] or call 1.800.876.8372 x 106.