TGI Names Hancock CFO

Following the retirement of Alberto Olivares, Tire Group International (TGI) has named Craig Hancock chief financial officer.

Hancock has been with TGI since 2016 as vice president of finance. Prior to joining TGI, Hancock worked as regional controller for Ricoh Latin America. Hancock earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Illinois.

“Craig is a solid seasoned financial executive with broad exposure in several financial disciplines,” said Joaquin Gonzalez, president of TGI. “He has been a consistent high performer in very demanding roles throughout his career. Craig’s astute analytical abilities and financial insights make him an excellent fit for TGI as we expand our global presence and work to enhance our already-strong financial position.”

Olivares worked at TGI for 19 years as chief financial officer and will remain part of the TGI Executive Counsel.