TGI Expands Wholesale Business to Central Florida

Miami-based Tire Group International (TGI) has expanded its wholesale tire business into Central Florida.

“As part of our strategic initiatives and growth plans TGI has established a sales and distribution office in Tampa, Fla., to offer continued support to independent tire dealers and retailers throughout the state of Florida,” said Willie Kramer, TGI senior vice president of domestic sales.

TGI has named Sean Denny territory manager of the area. Sean brings years of sales and marketing experience to TGI with a track-record of business development in Florida, TGI said.

For more information, visit tiregroup.com.