May 30, 2017

Texas Legislation on Unsafe Tires Reaches Governor

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Texas legislation to prohibit the installation of unsafe used tires is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature.

The bill, HB 2774, would penalize businesses that installs a tire with any of the unsafe conditions identified under the state’s annual vehicle safety inspection law. Those conditions include tread depth of 1/16th inch or less; damage that exposes the tire body cords; bumps, bulges or knots that may indicate tread separation and other conditions.

This bill is being supported by both the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association and AAA.

“The timing of the Legislature’s action couldn’t be better as [This] week is National Tire Safety Week,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “This legislation will help prevent crashes and contribute to a safer driving experience for Texas motorists.”

  • tom huls

    who is going to police and make sure that all places that sell used tires are doing what is required. it appears the only way they are going to find out is when a used tire has a failure and then its what happened first the chicken or the egg. kind of a very weak law. why don’t they make a law that everyone must have the proper tools and education from a reputable trainer like RMA having been certified with knowledge of RMA/TIA repair standards with knowledge of TPMS and tire grading is they are going to sell USED TIRES along with a minimum Million dollar liability policy, plus fully licensed

