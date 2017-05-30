Texas Legislation on Unsafe Tires Reaches Governor

Texas legislation to prohibit the installation of unsafe used tires is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature.

The bill, HB 2774, would penalize businesses that installs a tire with any of the unsafe conditions identified under the state’s annual vehicle safety inspection law. Those conditions include tread depth of 1/16th inch or less; damage that exposes the tire body cords; bumps, bulges or knots that may indicate tread separation and other conditions.

This bill is being supported by both the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association and AAA.

“The timing of the Legislature’s action couldn’t be better as [This] week is National Tire Safety Week,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “This legislation will help prevent crashes and contribute to a safer driving experience for Texas motorists.”

