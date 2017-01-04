Texas Dealer Joins Michelin Commercial Service Network

Youngblood Automotive & Tire, in central Texas, has joined the Michelin Commercial Service Network.

With 22 service trucks, and 30 TIA-certified service specialists, Youngblood offers a complete range of services, including repairs, inspection and alignments, and 24/7 emergency road service, Michelin said.

“Successfully serving the central Texas area for 46 years demonstrates the level of quality and service Youngblood Automotive & Tire provides to its customers,” said Ralph Dimenna, chief operating officer for Michelin’s truck tire division. “On behalf of Michelin, we welcome Youngblood into the MCSN family.”

The Michelin Commercial Service Network is designed to help fleets maximize uptime and ensure consistent, high-quality service from a nationwide franchise network, Michelin said. The addition of Youngblood brings the MCSN to approximately 600 locations across the United States.

Youngblood Automotive & Tire operates four stores across Austin, Brady and Temple, Texas.