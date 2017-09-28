Tenneco Releases New Rancho Brand Suspension System

Tenneco’s Rancho brand has released the new “Level It” two-inch suspension system, which is now available for 2008-04 Ford F-150s.

Each suspension kit includes is a set of quickLIFT RS7000 MT monotube struts and a set of sway bar drop brackets to ensure optimal engineering angles for roll and sway, improving ride precision.

The system is designed to accommodate up to 35-inch tires although the transfer of the stock factory spring and top mount is required. Rancho RS7000MT rear monotube shock absorbers (RS7286) also can be added to the vehicle to complete the kit.

To learn more about Rancho products, visit www.GoRancho.com. To locate a Rancho authorized reseller, visit the “Where to Buy” tab on www.GoRancho.com.