Tenneco Nearing 1,000 Monroe Quick-Strut Part Numbers

For the second consecutive year, Tenneco says it is on track to introduce nearly 300 additional part numbers to its Monroe Quick-Strut product offering, expanding the line by the end of 2018 to nearly 1,000 part numbers and combined coverage of more than 160 million registered passenger vehicles.

Monroe Quick-Strut premium strut assemblies were first introduced in 2003, with the aim of reducing the time necessary to perform a complete, high-quality strut replacement on millions of passenger vehicles. Assembled in Tenneco’s ride control production complex in Paragould, Arkansas, Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies are application-engineered to provide OE-style ride and handling and long service life. Each unit includes a premium Monroe strut technology tuned and tested to address the unique characteristics of its corresponding application. Also included in each assembly are a vehicle-specific coil spring technology featuring U.S.-grade steel and OE-equivalent spring design; premium, OE-style upper strut mount and bearing plate; and other high-quality components.

“By far the most common feedback we receive about the Quick-Strut product line is, ‘We want more part numbers.’ We have answered this demand by more than doubling our coverage in just the past two years,” said John Perrin, executive director of product management for the Tenneco North America Aftermarket business. “Both our coverage expansion and strong year-to-year sales growth reflect the fact that professional technicians understand the quality and performance advantages that come with installing genuine Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies.”

More than 145 of the new Quick-Strut part numbers introduced this year have been the first aftermarket units available for their respective applications from a major ride control supplier. Tenneco will continue to expand the line each year to address emerging service opportunities, particularly among late-model passenger applications, Perrin said.

“Most service shops only have one chance to address a given customer’s ride control needs, so we want to make sure they have premium-quality, guaranteed Monroe products available when and where they need them,” he added.

Quick-Strut assemblies are backed by Tenneco’s limited lifetime warranty and exclusive “Feel the Difference Guarantee” money-back consumer offer. Visit Monroe.com for guarantee details.