News/industry
January 10, 2018

Tenneco Names Ronning VP and GM, North America Aftermarket

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tenneco has announced that Bruce Ronning has been appointed as the new vice president and general manager, North America Aftermarket.

The decision comes after the retirement of senior vice president and general manager, Global Aftermarket Joe Pomaranski, who had been leading the North America Aftermarket organization on an interim basis.

Previously, Ronning had been vice president and general manager of Tenneco Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Aftermarket. He has been with Tenneco since 2016, before which he was at Johnson Controls for 17 years in various management roles, including vice president and general manager of the company’s Asia Pacific region.

Ronning has extensive aftermarket sales experience gained earlier in his career with Johnson Controls as executive commercial director for Southwest Europe. Ronning also served as executive director of the U.S./Canada wholesale aftermarket, and held various sales and marketing roles during his tenure with the company.  His early career included sales roles with Snap-On Inc. and Allen Test Products.

