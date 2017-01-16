Tenneco Launches 2017 Expert Plus Loyalty Program

Open enrollment for Tenneco’s 2017 Expert Plus loyalty program for automotive service providers using Monroe brand ride control and/or Walker brand emissions control products is now in progress.

According to Tenneco, Expert Plus is designed to “help its members grow their service business through high-impact consumer and trade promotions, ‘Preferred Consumer’ discounts and a variety of other resources, while also enabling them to earn rewards via the popular end-tab redemption process.”

Expert Plus membership includes:

A Monroe ride control “new shock” vs “worn-shock” interactive simulator that highlights the brand’s exclusive Feel the Difference Guarantee.

Feel the Difference Guarantee countermat, table tent and sales literature.

“Preferred Consumer” coupon book featuring 10 moneysaving offers on Monroe and Walker products.

The Monroe Ride Height Reference Guide (on USB drive).

*Members choosing the combined Monroe and Walker Expert Plus package also will receive a metal sign highlighting Walker QuietFlow SS stainless steel premium mufflers and assemblies.

Access to Tenneco’s expanded Experts Learning Center eLearning portal and be awarded points that can be applied toward the Expert Plus rewards program

The Monroe and Walker Dealer Locator consumer search tools at www.monroe.com and walkerexhaust.com.

Free downloads of Tenneco’s ERIS electronic catalog of emissions control systems and ride control components.

To kick off enrollment, Tenneco is also launching the “Twin Win” sweepstakes that benefits service providers, warehouse distributors and jobber salespeople.

During the sweepstakes, for every membership application submitted and approved by March 31, 2017, the qualifying WD/jobber salesperson and program member will be entered into a grand prize drawing for 20,000 Expert Plus points and four finalist prizes of 15,000 points.

Expert Plus membership for 2017 is $119. To learn more or enroll, contact your Monroe or Walker supplier or Tenneco sales representative.