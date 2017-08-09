Tenneco Extends Monroe Quick-Strut Coverage

Tenneco has expanded the Monroe Quick-Strut premium strut assembly product line with 31 additional Quick-Strut part numbers available beginning this month.

The new part numbers extend coverage of the Quick-Strut line to 89 additional domestic and foreign-nameplate applications representing more than 4.4 million registered vehicles. Fifteen of the new Quick-Strut part numbers are the first available strut assemblies for their respective applications from a major ride control supplier.

“Our commitment has always been to offer the best product quality, performance and value, backed by the best consumer guarantee. We are now expanding coverage at a record pace to ensure service professionals can rely on premium, USA-assembled strut assemblies for more vehicles every day,” said John Perrin, executive director, product management, North America Aftermarket at Tenneco.

The following popular applications, among others, are now included in the Monroe Quick-Strut line:

•2011-2015 Buick Regal 2.0L Turbo (Front)

•2012-2015 Buick Regal 2.4L (Front)

•2007-2010 Dodge Charger 5.7L RT AWD (Front)

•2005-2008 Dodge Magnum 5.7L RT AWD (Front)

•2010-2016 Ford Explorer EL (Rear)

•2009-2012 Ford Flex AWD & FWD 3.5L (Front)

•2010-2012 Ford Flex AWD 3.5L Turbo (Front)

•2014 Ford F-150 4WD (Front)

•2013-2015 Ford Taurus (Front)

•2008-2009 Ford Taurus AWD (Front)

•2008-2012 Honda Accord 3.5L 4-Door (Front)

•2005-2007 Honda Odyssey (Front)

•2004-2006 Lexus RX330 AWD (Rear)

•2007 Lexus RX350 AWD (Rear)

•2010-2016 Lincoln Navigator L (Rear)

•2004-2007 Toyota Highlander AWD (Rear)

•2004-2006 Toyota Sienna AWD & FWD 8-Pass. (Front)