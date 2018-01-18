Tenneco has announced it expects to outpace light vehicle industry production by 3% in 2018. In total, the company is projecting a 2018 revenue growth of 5 percent, driven by increases in both the Ride Performance and Clean Air product lines. This growth assumes current industry production forecasts and is at 2017 constant currency.

In 2018, the company expects 5% organic growth driven by growth on light and commercial vehicle platforms and the continued industry recovery in regulated off-highway regions.

Assumptions for the 2018 revenue outlook include: