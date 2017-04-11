News/Servicegrams
April 11, 2017

Tenneco Expands Servicegrams

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tenneco Expands Servicegrams

Industry Trends May Positively Impact Goodyear

Federal-Mogul Brings Jurid Brake Pads to North America

Andreoli, Compu-Power Join Forces

ASA Connected CARS Coming to Detroit

Cooper Hires New Chief Human Resources Officer

Falken Named Official Tire Sponsor of Formula Drift

Tenneco Launches Rewards Promo for Auto Professionals

Conti Sponsoring North Carolina FC

64 Million U.S. Drivers Cannot Pay Unexpected Car Repair

Tenneco continues to grow its technical flier series for its Monroe Shocks and Struts and Walker Emissions Control brands.

Click to Enlarge Servicegram

The Servicegrams are free and come out monthly. Designed for automotive service professionals and counter professionals, the program encompasses a wide array of service and product topics that provide additional insight into a repair process, troubleshooting process or frequently asked questions, Tenneco said.

“Monroe and Walker Servicegrams were designed to help provide critical technical information at precisely the right time to expedite a repair process, answer a common technical concern or help to troubleshoot a repair,” said Denise Hanefeld, brand manager at Tenneco. “We’re in constant contact with our Technical Resource Center, our field sales force and our industry partners to determine the best topics to publish monthly. We’re answering the needs of the technician in service bays across North America.”

Click to Enlarge Servicegram

The Servicegrams are available in English, French and Spanish and can be accessed online at monroe.com and walkerexhaust.com.

Show Full Article