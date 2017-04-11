Tenneco Expands Servicegrams

Tenneco continues to grow its technical flier series for its Monroe Shocks and Struts and Walker Emissions Control brands.

The Servicegrams are free and come out monthly. Designed for automotive service professionals and counter professionals, the program encompasses a wide array of service and product topics that provide additional insight into a repair process, troubleshooting process or frequently asked questions, Tenneco said.

“Monroe and Walker Servicegrams were designed to help provide critical technical information at precisely the right time to expedite a repair process, answer a common technical concern or help to troubleshoot a repair,” said Denise Hanefeld, brand manager at Tenneco. “We’re in constant contact with our Technical Resource Center, our field sales force and our industry partners to determine the best topics to publish monthly. We’re answering the needs of the technician in service bays across North America.”

The Servicegrams are available in English, French and Spanish and can be accessed online at monroe.com and walkerexhaust.com.