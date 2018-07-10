Tenneco Expands Monroe Quick-Strut Coverage

Tenneco’s aggressive expansion of the Monroe Quick-Strut line of premium replacement strut assemblies has continued with the announcement of 31 new part numbers, expanding coverage to more than 2.6 million additional foreign and domestic nameplate vehicles. In 2018, the company has introduced more than 180 Quick-Strut part numbers covering well over 18 million passenger vehicles in North America.

Assembled at Tenneco’s North America Aftermarket ride control facility in Paragould, Arkansas, Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies feature all of the high-quality components necessary to complete a strut replacement and are fully application-tested to ensure OE-like performance. The latest expansion of the popular range extends coverage to 18 domestic and 65 import applications.

Among the new part numbers are 14 that offer exclusive aftermarket coverage for their respective applications, including:

2013-15 Chevrolet Camaro (Front)

2015-16 Ford F100 Series (Front)

2015-16 Ford F150 Series (Front)

2011-13 Ford Fiesta (Front)

2012-17 Jeep Compass (Front)

2008-10 Scion xD (Front)

2004-07 Suzuki Aerio (Front)

2008-15 Toyota Sequoia (Front)

In addition to expanded Quick-Strut coverage, Tenneco also introduced Monroe OESpectrum premium replacement front struts for 2015-17 Chrysler 200 and 2015-18 Ram ProMaster City applications; OESpectrum rear shocks for 2016-17 Ford Edge and 2016-17 Lincoln MKX applications; Monroe Gas-Magnum front shocks for 2003-10 Dodge Ram 3500, 2011-13 Ram 3500 and 2012-13 Ram 3500HD trucks; and Monroe Magnum commercial cab shocks for 2015 Western Star 4900EX and 2016-17 Western Star 5700XE trucks.

To learn more about these and other Monroe products or to see a complete list of new Monroe part numbers, please visit www.Monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier.