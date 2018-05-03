Tenneco Expands Monroe Brakes Coverage To Nearly 2M Additional Import, Domestic Vehicles

Tenneco has introduced 21 new part numbers across the Monroe Brakes product line, expanding its aftermarket brake pad coverage to an additional 2 million vehicles registered in North America. The new part numbers, which cover 16 import and five domestic applications, include nine Monroe ProSolution, 11 ultra-premium Total Solution and one Severe Solution severe-duty line additions.

“Monroe ProSolution, Total Solution and Severe Solution brake pads are now available on an even higher percentage of passenger car, SUV and light truck models,” said Tony Carter, product manager, Monroe Brakes, Tenneco. “Technicians can count on Monroe brake pads to provide dependable, quiet stopping, faster installation, reduced comebacks and longer service life for an even wider range of service opportunities.”

Monroe ProSolution brake pads, featuring premium ceramic or semi-metallic friction formulations are engineered for exceptional noise reduction, long pad life and superior stopping performance, Tenneco says. The pads are now available for Cadillac XT5; Chrysler Pacifica; GMC Acadia; Honda Civic, CR-Z and HR-V; Hyundai Elantra and Tucson; Kia Niro and Rondo; and Lexus NX200t and NX300h models.

Total Solution ultra-premium brake pads are packaged complete with everything needed for the repair for most applications and coverage now includes various model years of BMW 135i and X1; Cadillac XTS; Chrysler Pacifica; GMC Acadia; Honda Civic, CR-Z and HR-V; Hyundai Elantra and Tucson; Kia Niro and Rondo; Mercedes Benz CL550, CL600, GL450, GLE450 AMG, GL500, GLS550, GLE550e, ML400, ML550, S350, S400, S550, SL550 and S600; Mini Cooper Clubman; and Lexus NX200t and NX300h models.

Total Solution pads feature ultra-premium ceramic or semi-metallic friction formulations and shim technologies, stainless steel noise reduction hardware, sensory locking backing plates and wire wear sensors, where applicable. Tenneco also includes brake lubricant with each Total Solution pad set.

In addition, Tenneco says the expanded line of Monroe Severe Solution brake pads for severe-duty applications can help fleets reduce brake maintenance and repair costs through longer pad and rotor life. These pads now include coverage for 2017 Ford F-450 Super Duty and F-550 Super Duty trucks. Severe Solution brake pads feature premium, application-specific friction materials that provide excellent high-temperature stability and fade resistance and outstanding wear characteristics, according to Tenneco.

This article originally appeared in AftermarketNews.com, a Tire Review sister publication.