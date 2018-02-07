Tenneco Expands Coverage with 33 new Monroe Quick Strut Part Numbers

Tenneco has introduced 33 new Monroe Quick-Strut part numbers that will increase coverage of more than 2 million passenger vehicles.

The company also announced the availability of nearly two dozen additional Monroe premium shock absorbers, struts, strut mounting kits and other components representing approximately 8 million potential replacement opportunities in the U.S. and Canada.

The new Monroe Quick-Strut part numbers include 21 units that are the first available in the aftermarket from a major ride control supplier. Among the latest applications now covered by the Quick-Strut offering are:

2003-2006 Acura MDX (Front)

2004-2008 Acura TSX (Front)

2011-2014 Chrysler 300 & Dodge Charger (Front)

2007-2010 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator (Rear)

2010-2012 Subaru Legacy (Front)

2011-2014 Toyota Sienna (Front)

Other new Monroe ride control part numbers include Monroe OESpectrum rear shock absorbers for 2014-2017 Dodge Ram 2500 and 2500 HD and 2009-2013 Infiniti FX50 models. Tenneco also introduced OESpectrum front struts for 2016 Chevrolet Camaro and Malibu models and 2011-2015 Toyota Sienna vans.

Monroe Strut-Mate strut mounting kits are now available for more than 5 million additional popular vehicles, including 2009-2014 Acura TL; 2013-2015 Toyota Avalon; 2012-2014 Toyota Camry; and several Subaru applications, model years 1990-2015.