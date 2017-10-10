Tenneco Adds 100-Plus New Walker Emissions Control Products

Tenneco has introduced 103 new direct-fit catalytic converter, premium muffler/muffler assembly, pipe, resonator and hardware part numbers to its Walker Emission Control product line. The additions will cover 21 million passenger-vehicle repair opportunities.

Among these new parts are 27 additional direct-fit Walker CalCat California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant catalytic converters, 23 direct-fit Walker Ultra Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) compliant converters, and 29 premium, stainless-steel Walker Quiet-Flow SS mufflers/ muffler assemblies. These new part numbers together cover more than 400 popular, late-model applications.

“It is our daily mission to help vehicle service providers expand their emissions control businesses by providing superior product quality and coverage for vehicles entering the aftermarket replacement cycle,” said John Perrin, executive director, product management, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “Whether the consumer owns an import or domestic model, needs a CARB- or EPA-compliant converter or prefers a stainless steel or conventional muffler, shops that rely on Walker are positioned to earn the business.”

Leading new Walker CalCat converter coverage includes:

2004-2007 Cadillac CTS (V6)

2008-2009 Chevrolet Cobalt and Pontiac G5 (L4)

2007-2009 Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan (V6)

2007-2008 Honda Fit (L4)

2005-2008 Nissan Maxima (V6)

2006-2009 Hyundai Accent, Kia Rio and Kia Rio5 (L4)

2007-2009 Hyundai Elantra (L4)

The new Walker Ultra EPA-compliant converters cover the following applications, among others:

2008-2017 Buick Enclave (V6)

2013-2016 Buick Encore (L4)

2011-2016 Chevrolet Cruze (L4)

2013-2015 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee (V6)

2011-2014 Ford F100 and F150 (V6)

2010-2015 Lexus RX350 (V6)

2013-2016 Nissan Altima (L4)

2014-2016 Toyota Highlander (V6)

2011-2016 Toyota Sienna (V6)

New Walker Quiet-Flow SS muffler part numbers offer coverage of these and other popular applications:

2011-2015 Ford Edge (V6)

2011-2016 Ford F250 and F350 Super Duty (V8)

2013-2016 Ford Fusion (L4)

2014-2016 Honda Ridgeline (V6)

2011-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee (V6)

2010-2013 Kia Forte (L4)

2014-2016 Subaru Forester (H4)

For more about Walker Emissions Control products, visit www.walkerexhaust.com.