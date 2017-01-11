Tenneco Activates ‘Feel the Difference’ Risk-Free Trial

Tenneco has activated its new “Feel the Difference” Guarantee on the purchase of four qualifying premium Monroe shocks and struts, previously announced at AAPEX.

Qualifying Monroe products include Monroe OESpectrum shocks and struts (with some exclusions), Monroe Quick-Strut replacement assemblies, Monroe Reflex shocks and struts and Monroe Gas-Magnum shock absorbers.

The Feel the Difference Guarantee offers a risk-free 90-day or 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) trial period. Customers who are not satisfied with their purchase can return to the service provider during the trial period for a refund of the original purchase price (less any discounts and/or rebates) and reimbursement of labor costs of up to $100 per axle and wheel alignment up to $80, if applicable, Tenneco said.

“Replacement of worn shocks and struts is an important investment in vehicle safety, but consumers also want to be able to feel the difference in everyday driving situations,” said John Perrin, executive director of marketing and engineering, North America aftermarket at Tenneco. “Our exclusive ‘Feel the Difference’ Guarantee gives them the confidence that they are making a smart choice not only in restoring their vehicle’s ride and handling, but in choosing a premium-quality product from one of the industry’s most trusted brands.”

For more information, visit monroe.com.