Video/Servicing TPMS
December 19, 2018

Tech Minute – TPMS Light Basics

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tech Minute – TPMS Light Basics from Babcox Media, Inc. on Vimeo.

Babcox Media’s Jason Stahl discusses the TPMS system, and what the light is telling you when it blinks, stays or or turns off. Sponsored by Standard.

