The Tire Retread and Repair Information Bureau (TRIB) has elected Tech International ‘s Tim BeVier as the organization’s new president of the board of directors. BeVier will begin his two-year term Jan. 1, 2017, and succeeds Brian Hayes of Purcell Tire & Rubber Co.

“It’s a privilege to be involved with TRIB and to have the opportunity to work with fellow tire professionals to represent our industry,” said BeVier. “I’m committed to taking every opportunity to support the tire industry and provide the information TRIB members, their customers, and the public need to make informed decisions about proper tire retreading and tire repairing.”

Currently the manager of national account business development at Tech International, BeVier has 38 years of sales experience and has been with Tech International for 20 years.

BeVier previously served as chairman for the Tread Rubber and Tire Repair Materials Manufacturers Group (TRMG) and is a Tech representative to the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC), supporting the Tire and Wheel Task Group initiatives.