Team Torque Launches New Site
Team Torque announced the launch of its newly designed website, teamtorque.com.
The goal of the redesign is to simplify the website’s content and increase the visibility of the company’s calibration and repair services as well as its torque programs.
The new site features the addition of the new Team Torque Inc. customer portal. This secure-user website allows customers to view current and past service information and print their needed information.
-
Joseph Henmueller