News/redesign
July 10, 2017

Team Torque Launches New Site

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Sentury Tire Chooses Design Firm for Georgia Plant

K&M Promotes Langhals to CEO, Gossard to President

Nexen Tops Global Satisfaction Competency Index for Eighth Year

OEC Completes Acquisition of Clifford Thames Group

Michelin Files Suit Against Tire Recappers

Texas Governor Vetoes Used Tire Bill

Ken Jones Tires Redesigns Website

Cooper Roadmaster Brand Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Shop Fix Academy Offers New Membership Option

Michelin Revamping Global Operations

Team Torque announced the launch of its newly designed website, teamtorque.com.

The goal of the redesign is to simplify the website’s content and increase the visibility of the company’s calibration and repair services as well as its torque programs.

The new site features the addition of the new Team Torque Inc. customer portal. This secure-user website allows customers to view current and past service information and print their needed information.

  • Joseph Henmueller

    Portal access is the perfect tool for Risk Management, Operations and Field Staff. Finally, an easy way to see which locations are in (or out) of compliance. It also helps with budgeting projections. The portal makes managing this process much easier — and I can verify certification of calibration for an individual wrench at the click of a button. Great website upgrade!

Show Full Article