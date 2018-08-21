TCS, an ARI company, has announced a renewed partnership with Tiremetrix to integrate Tire Registration Plus within its Tire Power and TireWorks HD software interfaces.

The integration helps dealers send more accurate records to the tire manufacturer with DOT Number Validation and eliminates the chance of servicing an aged or recalled tire with DOT Quick Check. In the event of a recall, dealers can easily identify affected customers, retrieve registration records and get vital information directly from NHTSA.

Tire Power and TireWorks HD are Business Management Solutions specifically tailored to the Tire and Automotive Repair Dealer. Each software boasts a robust interface designed to streamline the processes of a dealer’s day-to-day operations, allowing the dealer to focus on maximizing their profit margins while minimizing expenses and processes.

“We believe that our Tire Registration Plus© software will be a tremendous value to TCS dealers, making the process easier and more accurate,” said Joe Donehue, President of Tiremetrix. “We have enjoyed our long-standing partnership with TCS and strive to bring new and innovative solutions which support TCS’s market-leading technology vision,” Donehue added.

“Tiremetrix is changing the way auto repair shops interact with clients, especially when it comes to DOT registration,” said Mark Davis, Director & GM, Software Products of ARI Network Services Inc. “We are excited to bring this technology into our Business Management Solutions to provide an easy-to-learn, easy-to-use solution for collectively overseeing all aspects of TPMS and DOT Registration Management. This great partnership brings even more value and potential profit to all of our customers.”

Dealers interested in learning more about the TCS suite of solutions and the Tire Registration Plus© tool should call 888.449.8473 or visit http://www.tcstire.com.