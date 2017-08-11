TBC’s Truck Tire Giveaway at the Great American Trucking Show

TBC Brands, one of the largest distributors of private brand tires in North America, will be at the Great American Trucking Show (GATS) from August 24 – 26, 2017 in Dallas. GATS is an all-encompassing convention of trucking professionals that features over 50,000 attendees visiting more than 500 exhibitors representing truck, trailer, engine, component and parts manufacturers, as well as services catering to the heavy- and medium-duty truck industry.

On display in the TBC booth will be both Sumitomo and Sailun branded truck tires for the transportation industry. Representatives will be in attendance to share the benefits of the products with attendees. GATS attendees will have a chance to win a choice of premium Sumitomo or Sailun steer, drive or trailer tires through the Commercial Truck Tire Giveaway. Participants can enter the show drawing by registering at the Sumitomo and Sailun booth (#19037).

“GATS provides the opportunity to gain brand exposure with end-users while connecting with fellow leaders in the industry,” said Aaron C. Murphy, vice president of commercial tire sales for TBC Corporation. “This year, we’re highlighting two new products in our Sailun brand of truck tires, the S668 spread-axle trailer tire and S757 regional drive tire. Both will be on display alongside other premium Sumitomo and Sailun truck tires.”

Additional giveaway details will be available onsite.