TBC Rolls Out Four New Passenger Lines

TBC Corp. has launched four new flagship performance touring lines in the Multi-Mile, Eldorado, Delta, and Vanderbilt brands.

The Multi-Mile Supreme Tour LSX/CSX, Eldorado Legend Tour NXT, Delta Esteem Ultra, and Grand Spirit Touring LX/CX lines are produced by Sumitomo Rubber Industries and distributed exclusively by TBC Brands.

“These exciting new flagship lines represent the next evolution in the long and proud history of our core brand programs,” said Jon Vance, vice president of product marketing for TBC Brands. “For dealers, these lines provide an exclusive, high quality and extremely competitive branded product option that they can control and market as their own against the very best in this segment. For consumers, these tires offer a compelling value proposition that offers a powerful combination of performance and warranties that measure up to the very best products in this category, but at an affordable price point.”

The lines offer 56 T,H,V, and W-rated sizes in 15- to 19-inch rim diameters for sedans, coupes, and CUVs. Additionally, all four lines feature a warranty package that includes extended treadwear warranties, lifetime replacement for workmanship and materials, 30 day test drive, one-year road hazard, and two-year roadside assistance.

The new lines will be released on rolling basis through the end of August 2017.