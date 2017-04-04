TBC Opens Eight NTB Locations

TBC Corp. has opened eight new company-owned retail locations during the month of March 2017.

The eight locations expand NTB Tire & Service Centers in South Carolina, Georgia, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Minnesota and Alabama.

“Throughout the month of March we had the opportunity to expand our services through eight new retail locations under the NTB Brand,” said Markus Hockenson, senior vice president of retail operations for TBC Corp. “We are excited about the opportunity to provide services to both new and existing customers at our 11 new locations that have opened to date this year and remain committed to serving with excellence at all 760+ retail locations under the NTB, Tire Kingdom and Merchant’s brands.”

Store opening include locations in Lexington and Clover, S.C.; Marietta, Ga.; Dedham, Ma.; Cleveland and Chattanooga, Tenn.; Grove, Minn.; and Decatur, Ala.