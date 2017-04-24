TBC Expands Sumitomo Passenger, LT Winter Offerings  

TBC Brands has rolled out Sumitomo’s first studdable winter tire – the Ice Edge. TBC Brands will distribute the Ice Edge exclusively in North America.

“TBC Brands is thrilled to add the first studdable winter tire to the already robust product line offered by the Sumitomo brand,” said Jon Vance, vice president of product marketing for TBC Brands. “The Ice Edge was specially designed to target the particular demands of cold-weather related driving.”

Featuring the Three Peak Mountain Snow Flake symbol for severe snow performance, the Ice Edge offers a combination of cold weather grip and superior stability, handling performance and smooth ride comfort, TBC said.

A specially formulated tread compound helps the tire perform in low temperatures, while Sumitomo 3-D sipe technology maximizes tread “bite” on snow and ice, TBC adds.

The Ice Edge is now available in 57 sizes, 14-to 20-inch wheel diameters, for passenger, CUV and SUV vehicles. The tire also comes with a free lifetime replacement for workmanship and material defects.