TBC Corp. Recognizes Recipients of 2017 ASE Technician of the Year Award

TBC Corporation, whose brands include Tire Kingdom, NTB Tire & Service Centers, Midas and Big O Tires, recognized four associates from company-owned locations who were the recipients of the 2017 Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Technician of the Year award.

In 2017, 47 automotive professionals out of more than 250,000 ASE certified professionals, were recognized in mid-November at the fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence held at the Marriott Mission Valley in San Diego, California.

“These four technicians are truly the best in the industry and should be commended for their continued dedication to continuous improvement and dedication to their trade,” said Erik R. Olsen, TBC Corporation’s president and CEO. “We’re honored to recognize them as ASE Technicians of the Year and, on behalf of TBC Corporation, I would like to congratulate them on their well-deserved awards.”

The technicians include: