September 14, 2017

TBC Corp. Opens Four New Locations

TBC Corp. (TBC), a marketer of automotive services and replacement tires, has announced the opening of four new company retail locations. The four locations represent the NTB Tire & Service Centers and Tire Kingdom Service Centers brands.

“Expansion of the NTB and Tire Kingdom brands continues,” said Erik R. Olsen, president & CEO of TBC Corp. “We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to deliver services to even more customers through our new locations and we look forward to continuing to gain momentum for even more growth of the brand in the near future.”

Store Openings:

NTB

2205 E. University Dr.

Auburn, AL 36830

 

NTB (relocation)

2023 Mountain Industrial Boulevard

Tucker, GA 30084

 

NTB

2031 State Road 78

Wylie, TX 75098

 

Tire Kingdom

26 North Old Dixie Highway

Jupiter, FL 33458

