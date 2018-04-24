News/Acquisition
April 24, 2018

TBC Acquires Interstate Tires Marketing Rights

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

TBC InterstateTire

TBC Corporation, a marketer of automotive replacement tires through a multi-channel strategy, has acquired the marketing rights of the Interstate Tire brand.

For more than 45 years, Interstate Tires has offered a broad portfolio of tires throughout more than 73 countries worldwide.

“We’ve had the opportunity to work with the Interstate Tires team for the last 10 years, and we are excited about the opportunity to take the brand to the next level,” said Marty Krcelic, executive vice president at TBC Corporation. “We will continue to make strategic decisions in the best interest of our company and our customers as we strive, every day, to provide dealers with high-quality lines accompanied by exceptional customer service.”

With more than 20 years in the automotive industry, Theo de Vries has joined the TBC Team to help support customers with the Interstate Tire Program. He has worked in several leadership roles in sales and marketing for Interstate Europe.

