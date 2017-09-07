TBC Corp. Expands Mud Claw Extreme MT Line

TBC Corp. has expanded the size offering of the Mud Claw Extreme MT line with the addition of 13 new sizes, including two new sizes in 22” diameter. The new sizes expand the total size offering to 31.

“For enthusiasts, the Mud Claw Extreme MT is an outstanding alternative to much higher priced products in the mud traction segment that are often in short supply,” said Jon Vance, vice president of product marketing for TBC Brands. “With the addition of these 13 new sizes, including 22” fitments, the value proposition offered by this great line has become even stronger for both dealers and consumers.”

The new sizes will be available on a rolling basis through the fall of 2018:

LT315/75R16

LT235/80R17

LT315/70R17

LT275/65R18

LT305/70R18

LT305/55R20

32×11.50R15LT

35×12.50R15LT

33X12.50R17LT

37×12.50R17LT

37×12.50R20LT

35×12.50R22LT

37×13.50R22LT