TBC Corp. Expands Mud Claw Extreme MT Line
TBC Corp. has expanded the size offering of the Mud Claw Extreme MT line with the addition of 13 new sizes, including two new sizes in 22” diameter. The new sizes expand the total size offering to 31.
“For enthusiasts, the Mud Claw Extreme MT is an outstanding alternative to much higher priced products in the mud traction segment that are often in short supply,” said Jon Vance, vice president of product marketing for TBC Brands. “With the addition of these 13 new sizes, including 22” fitments, the value proposition offered by this great line has become even stronger for both dealers and consumers.”
The new sizes will be available on a rolling basis through the fall of 2018:
LT315/75R16
LT235/80R17
LT315/70R17
LT275/65R18
LT305/70R18
LT305/55R20
32×11.50R15LT
35×12.50R15LT
33X12.50R17LT
37×12.50R17LT
37×12.50R20LT
35×12.50R22LT
37×13.50R22LT