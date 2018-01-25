TBC Brands Adds 4 New Highway Light Truck Tire Lines

TBC Brands, one of the largest distributors of private brand tires in North America, has added four new flagship highway light truck tire lines with Multi-Mile, Eldorado, Delta and Vanderbilt brands.

TBC Brands is expanding its core brand program by adding the Multi-Mile Wild Country HRT, Eldorado HTX Sport, Delta Sierradial HT Plus and Vanderbilt Turbo-Tech HST2 while targeting the fastest growing tire segment.

“These great new lines are designed to help you take control of the booming SUV, CUV & light truck market with an exclusive, profit-driving product offering that competes across the board with the segment’s best, at a price that maximizes your bottom line success,” said Jon Vance, vice president of product marketing for TBC Brands.

All tires will be available in 50 metric and LT sizes in 16-inch and 20-inch diameters. They will cover a number of SUV, CUV, pickup and van fitments.

The lines’ warranty package includes: