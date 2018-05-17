TBC Adds NTB, Tire Kingdom Locations

TBC Corporation is continuing to expand the NTB and Tire Kingdom brands.

Calendar year-to-date, the company has opened eight new stores with an additional 20 locations scheduled to open prior to April 1, 2019.

“The momentum that we built throughout the past year will continue during 2018 with the continued growth of our Tire Kingdom and NTB brands,” said Erik R. Olsen, president and CEO of the TBC Corporation. “We remain dedicated to being a trusted and recognized leader in the replacement tire and automotive services industry delivering exceptional service to our customers in both new and existing markets.”

The expansion includes new Tire Kingdom store locations in Florida and NTB locations in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Georgia. TBC is one of North America’s largest marketers of automotive replacement tires through a multi-channel strategy.