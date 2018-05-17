News/TBC Corp.
May 17, 2018

TBC Adds NTB, Tire Kingdom Locations

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Former Bridgestone Americas Employee Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Auto Care Association, CAWA Present Webinar on New Regulations under California Prop. 65

What's the Difference Between a Solid vs. Flashing TPMS Light? ATEQ TPMS Explains

TBC Adds NTB, Tire Kingdom Locations

Pirelli Returns as Official Motorcycle Tire of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

TireHub Recap: What We Know So Far About Bridgestone and Goodyear's Joint Distribution Venture

Moody's Downgrades ATD Citing 'Unsustainable Capital Structure'

ATD Issues Open Letter to Stakeholders

How Michelin Wants to Change the Way Consumers Buy Tires

Growth Of Ride-Hailing Services In NYC Fuels Arch Auto Parts’ Business

TBC Corporation is continuing to expand the NTB and Tire Kingdom brands.

Calendar year-to-date, the company has opened eight new stores with an additional 20 locations scheduled to open prior to April 1, 2019.

“The momentum that we built throughout the past year will continue during 2018 with the continued growth of our Tire Kingdom and NTB brands,” said Erik R. Olsen, president and CEO of the TBC Corporation. “We remain dedicated to being a trusted and recognized leader in the replacement tire and automotive services industry delivering exceptional service to our customers in both new and existing markets.”

The expansion includes new Tire Kingdom store locations in Florida and NTB locations in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Georgia. TBC is one of North America’s largest marketers of automotive replacement tires through a multi-channel strategy.

Show Full Article