TBC Adds A/S CUV/SUV Lines

TBC Wholesale Group has released two new tires for the CUV/SUV segment: the Wild Spirit CXV and the Performer Sport HT.



Most sizes of the new all-season lines will be available in early July, TBC Wholesale said.

“We look to the needs of the end user when determining what product lines we will bring to market,” said Jon Vance, director of product marketing. “These tires have been specifically developed for the late model crossover, SUV and minivan fitments, one of the fastest-growing segments of the replacement market. This focus allows our dealers the opportunity to provide their customers the best in quality, performance and value, giving them an edge on the competition.”



Both lines will feature 12 sizes covering 17- and 18-inch wheel diameters, and T, H and V speed ratings. The tires will have a 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.