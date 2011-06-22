News/Tire Dealers
June 22, 2011

TBC Adds A/S CUV/SUV Lines

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Monroe Kicks Off ‘$30 in 30 Seconds’ Fall Promo

Maxion Wheels Opens Shanghai Corporate Office

Goodyear Opens Silicon Valley Office

IHS Markit  Reports Impact of Hurricane Harvey on Auto Industry

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Offering Kentucky Horsepower Sweepstakes

New OTR Inspection Help from Bridgestone

TBC’s Truck Tire Giveaway at the Great American Trucking Show

RepairPal Launches New Dashboard Interface

SEMA Battle of the Builders Deadline Approaching

Neal to Head Up Bridgestone OTR Business

TBC Wholesale Group has released two new tires for the CUV/SUV segment: the Wild Spirit CXV and the Performer Sport HT.

Most sizes of the new all-season lines will be available in early July, TBC Wholesale said.

“We look to the needs of the end user when determining what product lines we will bring to market,” said Jon Vance, director of product marketing. “These tires have been specifically developed for the late model crossover, SUV and minivan fitments, one of the fastest-growing segments of the replacement market. This focus allows our dealers the opportunity to provide their customers the best in quality, performance and value, giving them an edge on the competition.”
 
Both lines will feature 12 sizes covering 17- and 18-inch wheel diameters, and T, H and V speed ratings. The tires will have a 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

  • jeff b

    i purchased CXV sport performer tires 245/6//18 for my GMC Envoy
    and have traction problems In rain or snow it is impossible to get up any type of incline. Also when it rains my rear tires spin when taking off. Anyone else having these problems

    • joeaverage21

      I have a set on a ’14 Acura MDX SH-AWD with no problems. Quiet, smooth, and sure footed SO FAR. New tires are always good. Will be interesting to see how they last. I am usually a Michelin customer but this was a used vehicle with a new pair of these Performer tires on the rear. I matched them with new tires on the front. So far, so good.

      I’d love to know where they are made. Seems to be a secret. 😉

Show Full Article