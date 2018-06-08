Take 5 Oil Change Now Franchising The Southeast

Take 5 Oil Change, a fast-growing quick lube chain with locations in 17 states, has announced the company is now franchising in the Southeast and beyond. Take 5 plans to expand its unique business model for stay-in-your-car, 10-minute oil changes through multi-unit franchise partners.

Take 5 Oil Change is a part of the Driven Brands family of automotive aftermarket service companies, along with Meineke, Maaco, 1-800-Radiator, and CARSTAR.

With two new franchised locations in the Carolinas, Take 5 plans to continue partnering with franchisees in these states, as well as throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. With nearly 300 corporate-owned locations, Take 5 Oil Change has solidified its business model to focus on speed, convenience, quality and affordability for customers. The model has proven a winning combination, with thriving profits, rapid growth and increased market share over the past three decades.

“Take 5 has spent decades building a brand that exceeds customers’ expectations in speed, convenience and service,” said Ted Rippey, Take 5 vice president of franchising. “Our brand has an incredible amount of experience and infrastructure to support new franchisees. As we continue our path as the fastest-growing quick lube chain in the country, we are excited to bring on partners to further increase our footprint in the U.S.”

Multi-unit franchising is a focus for the brand, as it says it wants to ensure franchisees have the opportunity to build their own business within a community and region. Take 5 seeks long-term partnerships with franchisees who take a customer-first approach to service.

Take 5 customers stay in the comfort of their cars for the duration of the oil change, which is usually completed in less than 10 minutes. Employees offer complimentary cold drinks, plus snacks for children and treats for dogs. Nearly 85 percent of Take 5’s revenue is from oil changes, with additional revenue coming from quick, affordable ancillary services, including air filter and wiper blade changes, as well as fluid replacements.

“We focus on the oil change experience, not trying to upsell customers with add-on products,” said Rippey. “There’s no waiting room, no service representative coming up to you with a new $1,000 estimate. Our convenience, speed and ‘no pressure’ sales attitude are at the core of our business.”

“We are focused on finding the right partner, rather than simply a franchisee. We see this as an opportunity for a long-term partnership positioned for growth,” Rippey said.

For more information on Take 5 Oil Change and its franchising opportunities, visit Take5OilChange.com.