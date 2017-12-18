News/TA Truck Service
December 18, 2017

TA Truck Service Adds Tire Expertise Hotline

TravelCenter of America’s TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network will add a tire hotline to its services.

TA Truck Service’s Commercial Tire Network, operated by TravelCenters of America, will add a hotline to connect truck owners and operators directly to a tire expert.

Professional drivers and fleet support managers can call 800-311-1092 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week to reach a tire expert and discuss which tires are a good fit for their intended use. The hotline can also be used to ask experts about tire wear, maintenance tips and other related questions.

With tires as the second largest expense for truck operators, the service will allow the network to “provide access to our team’s knowledge and insight on ways to gain cost efficiencies with tire choices,” said Barry Richards, TravelCenter’s president and chief operating officer.

