TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network Launch New Radio Segment

TravelCenters of America announced a new radio segment called ‘Kickin’ the Tires’, which will debut on the Dave Nemo Show on Jan. 11.

Robert Armstrong, regional sales Manager for the TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network, will co-host the program, which airs at 7:00 a.m. CST on the second Thursday of every month on SiriusXM Channel 146, Road Dog Trucking.

Armstrong will draw on his 11 years of experience in the commercial truck industry to provide information and tips, as well as field callers’ tire questions on the show. Drivers can listen in to hear more about tire industry trends and news, recommendations for maintaining tires, advice for choosing the best set for a specific rig and more.

Kickin’ the Tires expands on the expertise offered during Maintenance Matters with Homer Hogg, which airs on the first and third Thursday of every month, also at 7:00 a.m. CST on the Dave Nemo Show.

“We kicked off Maintenance Matters with Homer back in 2006, and it continues to be tops with our listeners. If any component of a commercial motor vehicle deserves a “spin-off” (pun intended), it’s tires,” said Dave Nemo. “Not much is more important for safety than tires. Proper care and maintenance is truly critical. Getting good, solid information to our listeners is also critical and we feel we have one of the best joining us in Robert Armstrong. Leave it to TA Truck Service to bring the best to our audience of professional drivers across North America.”

Callers looking for tire advice are not limited to Kickin’ the Tires air times. The TA Truck Service Commercial Tire Network also offers a customer service line that connects drivers to a tire expert able to answer any tire related questions and to find the best tire application for their vehicles, whether they’re long-haul, local, mountain, plains or other vehicles used in the commercial segment. These tire experts can be reached at 800-311-1092 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST seven days a week.