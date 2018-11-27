News/Online retailers
November 27, 2018

Synchrony Financial, TireGet Partner to Provide Financing to Consumers

Tire Review Staff

TireGet, an online seller of direct-to-consumer tires, has partnered with Synchrony Financial to provide financing options for all TireGet customers.

The deal will allow TireGet’s consumers access to six- and twelve-month deferred interest financing for all tire purchases through the TireGet site (www.tireget.com), which can then be installed at one of more than 25,000 tire installers across the United States. A company born on the web, TireGet offers customers a wide selection of tires including ATV/UTV, ST trailer, light truck highway, light truck MT/AT, passenger, OTR, medium truck, lawn and Garden and more.

“These financing options make it even easier and more budget-friendly for drivers of all types of vehicles to purchase new tires,” said Chris Jenkins, president of TireGet. “Incorporating Synchrony’s 25,000 preferred vendors, consumers will also have access to the widest installation network in the e-commerce space.”

Synchrony will provide financing to TireGet customers through the Synchrony Car Care network, which comprises of a family of financing options and cards including the Synchrony Car Care Card, allowing motorists to pay for comprehensive auto care at thousands of service and parts locations, as well as fuel at gas stations nationwide, with the convenience of one credit card.

“As a growing, born-on-the-web company, TireGet understands the significant opportunity flexible financing can provide motorists wherever they need it,” said Steve Roe, senior vice president and general manager of Synchrony Car Care. “Through our partnership, we are able to help transform TireGet to implement new financing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.”

The new financing options became available to all eligible customers through the TireGet website Nov. 1.

