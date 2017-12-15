Social Influencers Impact Consumers’ Brand Awareness, Survey Says

You know what they say: If it’s not on social media, ie doesn’t exist.

That seems to be the case for many brands and how recognizable they are to consumers. A study conducted by CITE research found that 31% of consumers across the U.S. and Europe said they have made a purchase based off of a social influencer post, a social media post from a person respected in a certain industry recommending a product or service.

The finding, from a “Psychology of Following” survey, questioned 4,000 social media consumers ages 16-61 to better understand why consumers follow, listen to and trust social media influencers and how they act on their recommendations.

The survey found that most people thought authenticity was the most important factor in trusting an influencer. Over half surveyed classified an influencer as someone with over 10,000 followers.

Images and video content were the most preferred types of content while Facebook, Instagram and YouTube were the most preferred platforms for influencers.

