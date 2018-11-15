News/AskPatty.com Inc.
November 15, 2018

Support Requested for Ask Patty’s Son

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Support Requested for Ask Patty’s Son

Pep Boys Expands Tire Installation for Amazon.com Customers Nationally

CEAT Celebrates 100 Tire Sizes at New Plant

Cooper Tire & Rubber Names Eperjesy SVP & CFO

The Coker Group Sold to CEO Wade Kawasaki and Coker Leadership Team

Apollo Tyres' Chairman Decorated with 'Order of the Rising Sun'

Natural Rubber Stakeholders Launch Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber

Thousands From The Alliance Take To The Streets To Attend AAPEX Show

Toyo Tire USA to Adjust Prices Effective Jan. 1

SEMA 2018: Hunter Engineering Introduces Drive Over Tread Depth Measuring Tool

The woman behind the Ask Patty program promoting female-friendly tire and auto service businesses is experiencing a family challenge due to the wildfires in California. Jody DeVere’s son, Joseph DeVere, and his wife Rosanna, lost their home and everything in it in the #WoolseyFire in Agoura Hills, California. Her son is 100% disabled and this complicates his care and immediate needs to replace medical equipment, medical supplies, clothing, bedding, towels, beds, furniture, kitchen, pet supplies and food and many more needs.

Her son is safe and the couple and their many pets do have a vacant home to move to one they gather what they need to handle his needs.

If you have any interest in helping, you’re invited to mail donation checks and note “DeVere Fire Fund” on your check to St John’s Lutheran Church 42695 Washington St, Palm Desert, CA 92211 or you can donate online on the St. John’s site, note again “DeVere Fire Fund” on your donation:

https://secure.etransfer.com/EFT/BlockCode/donation1.cfm. Donations are tax deductible.

You can get in touch with Jody directly at [email protected].

Current needs include:

  1. Hoyer Lift Advanced E or H (battery powered, light, folds, adjusts to different width for entrance ways). Rolling tray table for meals in wheelchair
  1. New hospital bed with electronic controls up/down etc and mattress, several Waterproof large bed pads, several sets of sheets white is fine and pillows, white pillowcases, blankets.
  1. Pet needs:
  • 1 – Large Parrot Bird Travel Cage (For Umbrella Cockatoo)
  • 1 – Large Pet Bed for Labrador Retriever named Niki
  • 1 – Medium dog bed older cranky blind and deaf
  • 2 of each – Large pet indoor metal fencing and door ways pets gates
  1. They need pet food (contact Jody for specifics, [email protected]).
  1. Scoop-able kitty litter lots there are 5 cats.

Here’s a video of the 150 homes lost: https://www.facebook.com/jeanna.backer/videos/10213858694283369/.

Show Full Article