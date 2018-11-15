Support Requested for Ask Patty’s Son

The woman behind the Ask Patty program promoting female-friendly tire and auto service businesses is experiencing a family challenge due to the wildfires in California. Jody DeVere’s son, Joseph DeVere, and his wife Rosanna, lost their home and everything in it in the #WoolseyFire in Agoura Hills, California. Her son is 100% disabled and this complicates his care and immediate needs to replace medical equipment, medical supplies, clothing, bedding, towels, beds, furniture, kitchen, pet supplies and food and many more needs.

Her son is safe and the couple and their many pets do have a vacant home to move to one they gather what they need to handle his needs.

If you have any interest in helping, you’re invited to mail donation checks and note “DeVere Fire Fund” on your check to St John’s Lutheran Church 42695 Washington St, Palm Desert, CA 92211 or you can donate online on the St. John’s site, note again “DeVere Fire Fund” on your donation:

https://secure.etransfer.com/EFT/BlockCode/donation1.cfm. Donations are tax deductible.

You can get in touch with Jody directly at [email protected].

Current needs include:

Hoyer Lift Advanced E or H (battery powered, light, folds, adjusts to different width for entrance ways). Rolling tray table for meals in wheelchair

New hospital bed with electronic controls up/down etc and mattress, several Waterproof large bed pads, several sets of sheets white is fine and pillows, white pillowcases, blankets.

Pet needs:

1 – Large Parrot Bird Travel Cage (For Umbrella Cockatoo)

1 – Large Pet Bed for Labrador Retriever named Niki

1 – Medium dog bed older cranky blind and deaf

2 of each – Large pet indoor metal fencing and door ways pets gates

They need pet food (contact Jody for specifics, [email protected] ).

Scoop-able kitty litter lots there are 5 cats.

Here’s a video of the 150 homes lost: https://www.facebook.com/jeanna.backer/videos/10213858694283369/.