Superior Tire & Auto Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Scarborough, Ontario-based Superior Tire & Auto is celebrating 75 years in business.

In 1942, Walter Chudy opened the business with a cash investment of $100. Initially, Superior Tire started retreading tires and later began selling tires and offering complete vehicle service.

The company started franchising in 1991 and grew from 3 stores to 14 locations throughout central and southern Ontario.

Former president Paul Hyatt dedicated more than 60 years to the tire industry and is a past president of the Tire Industry Association, Ontario Tire Dealers Association, and Tire Dealers Association of Canada.

Hyatt sold Superior Tire to his first franchisees and current owners, Frank Bongiovanni and Howard Minsker, in 2012.

According to Superior Tire, the company is very proud of the people who contribute their long time efforts to their success, including franchisees who have been with the company more than 25 years.